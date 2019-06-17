Ragu recall on select pasta sauces

Live Now
The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints–

And the voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution.

It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves three specific varieties: chunky tomato, garlic & onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.

In a separate announcement, Publix grocery store chain asks consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.

