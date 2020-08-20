‘Raise the Roof Fun Run’ slated for saturday

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — In July of 2018 a massive fire destroyed the Faith Community Church in North Wheeling.

Over the past few years, the church has been able to hold services in various locations throughout the area.

Thanks to the efforts of the Upper Ohio Valley Baptist Association and several missionary workers and volunteers that are putting the finishing location on a permanent location. This weekend they are trying to raise money for the last remaining piece…the steeple.

They will be holding a raise the roof fun run on Saturday starting at noon. It’s similar to a poker run and everyone is invited.

Everyone is welcome, motorcycles, three-wheelers, trucks, cars, it doesn’t matter. All proceeds are not going to benefit this church. J.D. Gellner

Event Coordinator

It’s very encouraging to me as a pastor, to watch the power and the love of Christ, work through so many people and we are just grateful for that. Pastor Pete Carney

Faith Community Church

Sign up will take place at 10 a.m. at the Church’s new location at Kenny and 4th Street in North Wheeling.

The run will include three stops followed by dinner at the Church. The cost is fifteen dollars per person and twenty-five for couples.