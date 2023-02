Actress Raquel Welch has died at 82.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TMZ is reporting that Welch died Wednesday morning after a brief illness according to family members.

Welch was known for her performance in “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”

Welch was was also featured in a Seinfeld episode and had her poster from “One Million Years B.C.” hanging in Andy Dufresne’s jail cell in the “Shawshank Redemption.”