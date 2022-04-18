WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Two organizations are teaming up to put a stop to substance abuse.

Take Action and Youth Services System have opened their doors to their new facility in New Martinsville.

The space will house YYS Prevention Services and Take Action Recovery Resource Center.

YSS says this shared space was made to help residents with substance abuse and guide them to a path of recovery.

The Mayor of New Martinsville, Sandy Hunt, says the right people to help those who are struggling are those who have experienced it and recovered themselves.

This facility is much needed and long awaited. Just as this rain falls and nourishes the ground so that we have the beauty of the flowers that follow. All these people are going to be bringing new life to this community. Mayor Sandy Hunt, The City of New Martinsville

She says they have a bright future and will change many people’s lives.

To show their support, a local business, Prodigy Wellness, presented the organization with a check.

To wrap up the ceremony, they cut the ribbon and opened for business.