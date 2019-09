The Jefferson-Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority is expanding its recycling effort.

The group has announced it received funding from the Ohio E-P-A as part of a 4 million-dollar grant for litter prevention.

Forty-eight paper and cardboard recycling bins will now be placed in both Jefferson and Belmont counties.

The first one will be delivered today at the Imperial Plaza in Bellaire by Kroger.

