Red Cross enters 3rd week of emergency blood shortage

(WTRF) – The American Red Cross is reaching out for blood donations as they enter their third week of an emergency blood shortage.


Since October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they want to remind the public that 25% of all donations go towards helping cancer patients. And through October 31st, you can also receive two free recognition items if you donate. You can get a free sandwich from Zaxby’s, or a five dollar E-gift card to the retailer of your choice.


Officials with the Red Cross tell us that their supply is currently the lowest that it’s been post-summer in the last six years.

“And in addition, our blood donor turnout dropped 10 percent as summer came to and end. And though while blood donations have drooped, hospital demand remains strong.”

Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, Red Cross OV

The Red Cross is encouraging people with any blood type to donate, especially Type O donors.
You can sign up to donate using the Red Cross app. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit http://redcrossblood.org.

