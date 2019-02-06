Red Cross holding recruitment event for local disaster relief Video

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) - Over the last year, the Ohio Valley has been hit hard with flooding and fires.

Some volunteers have even deployed to other parts of the nation for hurricane or fire relief. The Northwest Region of the American Red Cross in West Virginia only has 80 volunteers to cover 17 counties.

This weekend, the Red Cross will introduce potential volunteers to disaster relief. Executive Director Sharon Kesselring says this year the Red Cross wants to be better prepared.

"It is a targeted event, specifically designed to recruit Disaster Action Team members," said Kesselring. "DAT members are members that actually sign up to be responders for things like house fires or minor flooding."

The recruitment event is scheduled this Saturday, at the Red Cross office at 193 29th St. and runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

