OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Disasters or emergencies can happen at any time and with out warning.

That’s why the American Red Cross Ohio River Valley will be holding a free program to help community members face difficult situations that might come their way.

This Wednesday, they’ll be hosting a Community Preparedness Event at their headquarters, on 29th Street in Wheeling. It’ll consist of two sessions.,

The first will teach people to respond to disasters, such as house fires, that may occur in their community. The second will feature a potentially life saving “hands only” CPR presentation.

“Hands only CPR is an alternative to those that really don’t feel like they want to sit for a full CPR certification class. We don’t cover things like resuscitation at all. It is truly hands only CPR and it’s for the laymen anywhere to be able to help respond to that emergency that might occur where someone is suddenly non-responsive and needs a little help.” Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Again the program is free and open to the public. It will start at 11:30 and last until 1pm.

No pre-registration is required and there will be a light lunch in between sessions.