BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Bells will be ringing in Belmont County now through Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Belmont County held its annual kettle kickoff today at the Ohio Valley Mall today.

They encourage everyone to give generously when you see the bell ringers with the familiar red kettles.

The Martins Ferry High School Band and Chorus performed music for the event.

The mall’s marketing manager made the first ceremonial donation to get the season started.

The Salvation Army is asking individuals and organizations to volunteer for a few hours of bell ringing.

“We don’t have a lot of kettle workers. With that said, we could use more kettle workers in Belmont County to help us make our goal this year. Another thing is, we have our giving tree. That’s when you become a Santa Claus to a child within our community. You’re able to give a gift and that’ll be under their tree on Christmas morning.” Major Louis Patrick | Executive Director & Pastor, Salvation Army of Belmont County

If your family needs assistance, call their Bellaire headquarters, and you’ll receive holiday help.

And there’s another way the Belmont County Salvation Army is helping during the holidays