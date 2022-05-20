The red Power Ranger from the kid’s tv show “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” has been charged with wire fraud.

Jason Lawrence Geiger, a/k/a Austin St. John a/k/a the Red Power Ranger, was one of 18 people arrested or summoned for an appearance before a federal magistrate judge.

According to the charges, the red ranger was in a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

It’s alleged the defendants managed to obtain 16 loans or more and at least $3.5million.

St. John played the red ranger Jason Lee Scott in the first form of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”