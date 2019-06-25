“Releaf Health” opens in Bellaire, with a doctor who can issue medical marijuana cards

Dr. Amish Oza, MD, of Columbus, says he believes in the palliative powers of cannabis.

Starting today, he will hold office hours one day a week at Releaf Health, seeing patients who are seeking a medical marijuana card.

The new office, at 3285 Belmont Street, Bellaire, is in the former Hallmark Store, next to The Runners Connection.

About 12 patients who heard about it on social media turned out Tuesday morning.

All that was required was a driver’s license and $200 for the initial appointment.

Dr. Oza said it is preferred (but not mandated) that they bring their medical records, but he said he could get their records from their doctors

Qualifying conditions include cancer, AIDS, ALS, Crohn’s Disease, MS, Fibromyalgia, spinal cord injury and chronic pain.

He said cannabis won’t help the condition, but will help the patient be able to deal with it.

He said not everyone who comes in the door gets a card.

“If I see a young person in their 20s walk in saying they have back pain, I suggest they go home and take ibuprofen or Tylenol,” he said with a smile.

But he said he is pleased to be able to offer relief to people who genuinely need it.

They are open by appointment, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday, and they accept walk-ins.

They say the patient will generally get their acceptance via email immediately afterward, and then be able to go directly to their nearest dispensary that same day, if they wish.