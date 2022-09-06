Archaeologists found remains of a female that has been described as a ‘vampire.’

The remains, found in Poland, were in a graveyard with a sickle around her neck and a padlock on her big toe.

Professor Dariusz Poliński from the Nicholas Copernicus University told the Daily Mail said the burial was ‘unusual.’

The professor said the sickle around her neck indicated that if the ‘vampire’ tried to return from the dead, their head would have been cut off or injured.

The padlock toe symbolizes the “impossibility of return,” said Poliński.

“Other ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite into the ground, burning them, and smashing them with a stone,” Poliski said.