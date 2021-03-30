REMARKABLE WOMEN: Kate Krupa

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — They’ve been thanked day in and day out for their tireless efforts. They’ve become the glue while the whole world seemed to be shattering around us.

In this installment of Remarkable Women– 7News Anchor introduces us to a woman who fits that mold-a nurse practitioner for one of the most vulnerable populations during our ongoing fight with COVID-19.

She’s a fantastic woman. She is very caring. She loves her job, will do anything for anybody. She is the number one person here. ASHLEY GRUBLER – NURSE SUPERVISOR, PETERSON

When you ask Kate Krupa’s staff who she is-fantastic isn’t the only word that comes to mind. Some say-she’s remarkable.

We have 150 patients in this building, and she’s on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If anyone needs to call her in the middle of the night, she answers her phone. She will do anything for these patients. ASHLEY GRUBLER – NURSE SUPERVISOR, PETERSON

This is just one of many reasons why Kate was nominated to us for our Remarkable Women Campaign. But also, the dedication she showed her job in what has undoubtedly been the hardest time to work in a nursing.

It started the later part of September 2020. That’s when out world kind of went upside down. No one knew what to do, so we were all kind of in limbo. However, It’s a virus, and sometimes the virus wins. KATE KRUPA – NURSE PRACTITIONER, PETERSON

Being the only practitioner allowed in Peterson, she had an even bigger obligation to her job. So– Kate spent every day… from March of 2020… to now…on shift. No days off. No vacations. Kate says quote “quite a few have died.” And with COVID-it hasn’t been easy for the families-or the staff.

It was sad. It was watching your parent or grandparent die on – you know – almost a daily basis or weekly basis. There would be nights you go home and just cry just because you’re just – you don’t know what to do. KATE KRUPA – NURSE PRACTITIONER, PETERSON

But through all of this-when I asked Kate how she felt to be labeled a “Remarkable Women,” she stayed humble. Because although she put her life on the line for her patients… she says she’s simply just “doing her job.

I’m honored. I never thought anyone would think that. You know-I do my job, and I’ve been doing it for 31 years. So, I feel as though this is my calling-that I’m supposed to help people. This was no different. KATE KRUPA – NURSE PRACTITIONER, PETERSON

Although Kate had to climb mountains during this pandemic to help her patients to the best of her ability-she remains hopeful because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a few months-Kate hopes things can return to some sort of normalcy, and maybe then… the facility can have a picnic to celebrate with all their loved ones.