Remember to “Go Red for Women” this February

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s not February yet, but the American Heart Association is already getting ready for Heart Health Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, the organization began with the annual Go Red for Women photoshoot.

The photo, which includes survivors and a few familiar faces from here at WTRF, will be featured on a billboard in Wheeling to raise awareness for steps women can take to prevent the illness.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.

Heart disease effects one in three women and a lot of time they don’t realize it’s them. There’s a stigma of who heart disease effects, and women tend to always put themselves on the back burner and put their friends and their family first, and so they don’t really consider their health. Michelle Loehr, Development Director, American Heart Association

The American Heart Association also encourages women to get checked, know their numbers and to remember the importance of diet and exercise.

It doesn’t matter your age, your gender, your health it does play a factor, but it doesn’t discriminate. We wanted everyone to know that there’s a community of people that have experience the same thing that they can rely on and understand what they’ve gone through. Michelle Loehr, Development Director, American Heart Association

The organization is also hosting the Ohio Valley Heart Ball on February 29th at the Belmont Hills Country Club. If you’d like to attend or learn more, click here.