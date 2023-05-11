WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — When singer Gordon Lightfoot died, it was a sad day in Wheeling.

Lightfoot had performed here to devoted audiences.

But there’s another connection as well, detailed by a local historian in the online magazine “Archiving Wheeling.”

“He, of course, is the man who gave us Oglebay Park. And his company, he started the company Oglebay Norton, and at the time of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Oglebay Norton was leasing it. He had a 25-year lease on the boat. This was about 17 years into that lease.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

It was literally a perfect storm of events on November 10, 1975.

“It could have been that it was overloaded, ’cause that was a fact. It had about 26,000 tons of iron ore pellets on board.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

A storm like no other hit Lake Superior, with 85-foot waves.

Other sailors called it the three sisters.

“And that’s when one giant wave after another after another hit the boat.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

There was hope, as there was another boat nearby.

“The Edmund Fitzgerald radioed that boat and said hey I’ve lost all of my radar and we need you to follow behind us and share your radar with us so we can get to a safe place where we can drop anchor and get out of the storm.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

But then, the weather got even worse.

“It started to snow. And there were major visibility issues. The Arthur M. Anderson could no longer see the Edmund Fitzgerald and they lost all radio contact with the ship.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

The captain and crew were lost.

The ship and its occupants were never retrieved.

Gordon Lightfoot felt that news coverage was too brief, so he wrote the unprecedented 6-minute ballad.

“Mr. Oglebay of course had already been gone for quite a while when the ship sank in 1975. But his grandson, Courtney Burton Jr. was president of Oglebay Norton at the time of the sinking of the ship.” Christina Fisanick, Professor and Historian

Many thanks to writer Christina Fasinack.

You can read her story on Archiving Wheeling, titled “The Wheeling Connection To Gordon Lightfoot and His Ballad.”