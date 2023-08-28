WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Former publisher and general manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, G. Ogden Nutting, died on Friday at the age of 87.

Nutting, who was a prominent community member, served on numerous boards across the Ohio Valley and was inducted into the Wheeling Hall of Fame in 2013.

He will be deeply missed and remembered by many for his dedication to this area for over 7 decades.

”He truly loved the community. Obviously, he ran the local newspaper, but his involvement in the Wheeling Park Commission was, I think, going to go down as legendary.” Robert Herron – City Manager, City of Wheeling

Throughout his life, Nutting was honored with various awards including the “Distinguished West Virginian” Award, presented by former West Virginia Governor Bob Wise, the Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist award from the West Virginia Press Association and the “Building a Better Community” award in 2018 from The United Way.

”He was such a beacon of light in the community for all the nonprofit agencies and such a great supporter and friend of the United Way of the Upper Valley. Any time any of us would be out and speaking in the community about our mission and what we do at the United Way, he would always be sitting in the crowd and always have kind of words to say about our mission. He was one of our biggest supporters and he’s going to be dearly missed in the Ohio Valley.” Staci Stephen – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Nutting served on the Wheeling Park Commission and as a member of the Oglebay Foundation for over 40 years, and City Manager Rob Herron recalls the giant impact Nutting left on the Wheeling Community and beyond in his 20 years of working alongside him.

”His involvement on the Wheeling Park Commission was very beneficial to not only Ogilvy Park and Wheeling Park, but its place in the community. Those parks are beautiful. Oglebay Resort has kind of positioned itself as one of the premier resorts in the eastern United States. And a lot of that had to do with Ogden’s leadership.” Robert Herron – City Manager, City of Wheeling

His reach extends to Pittsburgh, where Nutting was a partner in making sure the Pittsburgh Pirates stayed in Pittsburgh, while also being involved in the design of PNC Park which has been acclaimed as one of Major League Baseball’s most beautiful parks.

Nutting is survived by his wife, Betty Woods “Snookie” Nutting, his brother, William Nutting, his two sons, Bob and Ogden Newspapers Vice President Bill Nutting; and five granddaughters.

”He was very fair and unbiased when it came to reporting on local news, and that was very much appreciated as a public official. So, it’s unfortunate that that he has passed, but he has certainly left a legacy that that he and his family can be very, very proud of. I’m going to miss him. I know the community is going to miss him. He has a great family and it’s just a loss for the entire upper Ohio Valley.” Robert Herron – City Manager, City of Wheeling

”He had a huge impact. You know, as one of the greatest supporters of the United Way, and I’m sure a lot of other agencies, he changed the way the Valley is. I mean, I often say we have so many nonprofits in a small area, but we have some of the most generous supporters also that make it possible.” Staci Stephen – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

We here at WTRF send our condolences to all of Ogden Nutting’s friends and family during this time.