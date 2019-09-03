Rep. Johnson says FCC needs better hand on “digital divide” to improve broadband

Access to high speed broadband internet service can mean the difference between success and failure, but in school and in business.

As companies like Verizon and AT&T roll out the next generation of mobile phone service, some fear the “digital divide” between urban and rural areas could worsen.

U.S. Representative Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), who holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science, said the FCC needs not only better broadband maps, but a better handle on “digital divide” issues.

“Anybody that says, ‘5G is going to be a solution for the rural broadband problem’, not true,” Johnson continued. “Once it gets here, it’ll be faster. Yeah, it’ll be higher capacity, but it’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to solve the problem.”

Representative Johnson added he wants to see technology advance, but not at the cost of leaving behind regions of the nation like ours in the process.