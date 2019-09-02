Rep. McKinley expects Congress to take up red flag laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The growing number of mass shootings that have taken place across the country has sparked debate over the need for safe gun laws.

Recently there has been growing support for a federal grant program to encourage state to adopt red flag laws.

Red flag laws are gun control laws, which permit the police or a family member to petition the courts to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person if that person presents a possible danger to himself or others.

( Rep Davis McKinley. (R) WV. “Before we start seezing guns let’s look at mental health background check on people,” said Representative David McKinley (R-West Virginia). “This red flag, if we’re even going to do it,and I think it’s going to be a recommendation, I don’t think the federal government is going to force anything on the states. We think we ought to have some discussion about that. If someone is showing a propensity for violence, I think we should take a look at that.”



Representative McKinley also said the subject will most likely be taken up during the next Congressional session.