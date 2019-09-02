Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Rep. McKinley expects Congress to take up red flag laws

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The growing number of mass shootings that have taken place across the country has sparked debate over the need for safe gun laws.

Recently there has been growing support for a federal grant program to encourage state to adopt red flag laws.

Red flag laws are gun control laws, which permit the police or a family member to petition the courts to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person if that person presents a possible danger to himself or others.

( Rep Davis McKinley. (R) WV. “Before we start seezing guns let’s look at mental health background check on people,” said Representative David McKinley (R-West Virginia). “This red flag, if we’re even going to do it,and I think it’s going to be a recommendation, I don’t think the federal government is going to force anything on the states. We think we ought to have some discussion about that. If someone is showing a propensity for violence, I think we should take a look at that.”

Representative McKinley also said the subject will most likely be taken up during the next Congressional session.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter