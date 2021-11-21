Rep. McKinley on the future of energy in West Virginia

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo the RWE Niederaussem lignite-fired power station steams in Bergheim, Germany. Germany is forecast to record its biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 this year, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday. Berlin-based Agora Energiewende said the country’s emissions will probably rise by the equivalent of 47 million tons of carbon dioxide as the economy rebounds from the pandemic-related downturn. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The impact of carbon emissions on the climate has brought up the idea of restricting fossil fuel energy production. One West Virginia congressman believes we can have the best of both worlds.

Is there a future for fossil fuels in West Virginia? McKinley says yes. He says clean carbon capture technology will make this possible.

We have been working out four or five years now with a democrat out of Oregon and that is to find a bipartisan solution to the climate, how we can get carbon emissions out of our power plants. If we can do that…so that it is at zero, there is no reason we should be shutting down our coal and our gas power plants. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

He says his new technology can be as clear as alternative sources of energy.

We can finish our research and come out with this carbon capture the coal and gas-powered power plants will be just as clean as wind and solar and nuclear. I think that for our valley and for West Virginia it’s important that we keep fossil fuels in the mix. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

This climate concern is not limited to West Virginia. Other countries must also bas the burden according to McKinley.

If we can perfect it and make it work in America of removing CO2 from our coal and gas power plants then we can export that technology to China, India, Japan Indonesia, where the real culprits are that are causing all the environmental disasters. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

McKinley is hopeful about West Virginia’s future as an energy producer and believes they can remain a major player in the energy industry.