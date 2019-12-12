Rep. McKinley releases statement on impeachment proceedings against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has released a statement on the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
On Tuesday, House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is discussing the articles before voting on them and sending them to the House floor.
The following is McKinley’s statement on the proceedings.
“Alexander Hamilton warned in the Federalist Papers No. 65, that there is a danger that the decision to impeach a president could be driven by partisan animosities instead of real demonstrations of innocence or guilt. This warning has become a reality. The entire process of impeaching President Trump has been based solely on the pursuit of power rather than justice,” McKinley said. “No reasonable person believes that 67 senators will vote to convict the president on the articles of impeachment. The partisan impeachment process has distracted Congress from accomplishing things Americans really care about, such as the looming insolvency of miners pensions, the opioid crisis, flood insurance, and healthcare costs,” McKinley added.Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.
