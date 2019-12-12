Rep. McKinley releases statement on impeachment proceedings against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has released a statement on the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

On Tuesday, House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is discussing the articles before voting on them and sending them to the House floor.

The following is McKinley’s statement on the proceedings.

Rep. David McKinley