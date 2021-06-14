Report: Man steals bow, shoots arrow at people in van in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio man was arrested after police say he stole a bow and arrow and used it to shoot at a van with people inside in Warren Sunday.

Police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue SE and E. Market Street around 8:20 a.m. after witnesses say a man, later identified as 24-year-old Gerontios Ginnis, was shooting at people with a bow and arrow.

When they got there, one of the victims told police he was sitting in a van in the 300 block of Woodbine Ave. with his cousin when they saw Ginnis walking up to them with a bow.

According to the report, the victim said Ginnis then shot an arrow at the passenger side of the van where he was sitting.

The victim said while Ginnis was reloading the bow, his cousin got out of the van and started attacking him. The report said Ginnis then ran off with the bow, heading north on Woodbine.

Police said there was a clear arrow hole in the side of the van.

According to the report, another victim said Ginnis stole the bow from him.

That victim told officers Ginnis was over his house in the 800 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE the night before. The report said Ginnis was asked to leave but came back to steal the bow Sunday morning.

Not long after, Ginnis was found walking in the area of E. Market Street and Linden Avenue.

He was taken to St. Joe’s Hospital for injuries sustained in the fight. He was then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault and petty theft charges.