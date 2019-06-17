Report: more than 4K kids go to the ER because of cosmetics

Perfume, nail polish and shampoo– they might make us look and feel our best–

But in the wrong hands– they can be deadly.

In fact– every year, more than 4 thousand kids have to go to the hospital because of cosmetics–

That’s according to a new study that came out Monday in the journal ‘clinical pediatrics.”

They looked at everything from hair relaxers and nail polish to moisturizers, skin oils, deodorants and make-up.

75 percent of injuries were from kids swallowing the product–

And the rest were from the product touching their skin or eyes.

So which ones do you need to watch out for?

The study shows nearly 30 percent of kids who got hurt by cosmetics– were playing with products used on your nails.

But the products that were most likely to send kids to the hospital were hair relaxers and perm products.

Kids 2 and under are the ones you need to keep a close eye on– they’re more likely to get into your stuff.

So what can you do to keep your kids safe?

Experts say childproof your home.

Keep those dangerous products in their original containers– high on a shelf– and out of sight.