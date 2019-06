The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the states with the biggest drug problems in 2019.

West Virginia came in 4th, with Pennslyvania ranked 20th and Ohio just behind PA at 21st.

All 3 states ( WV, Ohio, PA) were tied for first when the study ranked the most overdose deaths per capita.

Here’s a list or more stats for West Virginia

Drug Abuse & Prevention in West Virginia (1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.) 8 th – Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita

– Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita 1 st – Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

– Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita 13 th – Drug Arrests per Capita

– Drug Arrests per Capita 8 th – Share of Teenagers Who Tried Marijuana Before Age 13

– Share of Teenagers Who Tried Marijuana Before Age 13 1st – Drug Arrests on College Campuses per 1,000 Students

West Virginia ranked 48th out of 50 for fewest people receiving substance abuse treatment per 100,000 drug users. To view the full report click here