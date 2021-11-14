Reports: Detectives tell Chris Daughtry family daughter’s death was homicide

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – AUGUST 08: Griffin Daughtry, singer Chris Daughtry and Hannah Daughtry arrive at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 8, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WJW) — There are several new reports regarding the death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter.

TMZ reports detectives told Chris Daughtry and his wife that their daughter Hannah’s death was a homicide.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter says in an Instagram post: “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

Chris Daughtry’s wife and Hannah’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, also spoke out on Instagram saying: “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah.”

She went on to say the family is awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death.

Chris and Deanna have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

The band, Daughtry, fronted by the “American Idol” alum said late on Friday that for now their current concert tour is postponed following Hannah’s death.