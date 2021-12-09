Reports: Threat cleared after US Capitol Police send email of security threat

UPDATE: According to ABC News reporter, Em Nguyen, the security threat has ended.

Nguyen reports that security guards seemed to be looking for a suspicious person.

UPDATE | The security threat ended. The Intercom says it’s all clear now.



Earlier security guards seemed to be looking for a suspicious person. They asked one of the ABC staff members who was with me if she had just entered the building or not. pic.twitter.com/JhNtocU6gu — Em Nguyen (@EmNewsDC) December 9, 2021

According to ABC News reporter, John Parkinson, an email went out by U.S. Capitol Police warning of a security threat.

The email says to :

move inside your office or nearest office

Take emergency equipment and visitors

close, lock and stay away from doors and windows

If you are ina public place, find a place to hide

Remain quiet and silence electronics

No one is permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP