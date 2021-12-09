Reports: Threat cleared after US Capitol Police send email of security threat

UPDATE: According to ABC News reporter, Em Nguyen, the security threat has ended.
Nguyen reports that security guards seemed to be looking for a suspicious person.
According to ABC News reporter, John Parkinson, an email went out by U.S. Capitol Police warning of a security threat.
The email says to :
- move inside your office or nearest office
- Take emergency equipment and visitors
- close, lock and stay away from doors and windows
- If you are ina public place, find a place to hide
- Remain quiet and silence electronics
- No one is permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP