WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Our 7News team closely monitored a hotly contested primary race Tuesday for the U.S. Senate nomination on both the Republican and Democratic sides.



The results are in and the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat is what everybody was been talking about.

This race received the national spotlight leading up to Tuesday’s election with the GOP race getting the most attention.

This particular primary reportedly set a state record with candidates spending $66 million dollars.

Seven Republicans and three Democrats were running to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman.

On the GOP side, J.D. Vance, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, appeared to be the frontrunner early in the night and who is being declared the winner.

Former State Treasurer Josh Mandel was also in the running along with investment banker Mike Gibbons; they were the other two Republican frontrunners.

Current State Senator Matt Dolan ran for the Republican nomination.

Other Republican candidates included former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.

And on the Democratic side there were three candidates running for the nomination for that U.S. Senate seat.

Congressman Tim Ryan has been declared the winner with nearly 71% of the vote, while

attorney Morgan Harper finished second with just over 17% of the vote and tech executive Traci Johnson came in third with almost 12% of the vote.

After Tuesday’s primary, Republican nominee J.D. Vance and Democratic nominee Tim Ryan will go head-to- head in November’s general election.

