Republicans reintroduce amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sen. Ted Cruz and a handful of other Republican lawmakers have reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

According to a press release on Cruz’s website, Cruz (R-Texas) along with Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), reintroduced the amendment Monday.

Cruz said on Twitter the amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

Today my colleagues and I reintroduced a constitutional amendment to impose #TermLimits on Members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms. pic.twitter.com/1izmg5EQ6B — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 25, 2021

In a statement in his press release, Cruz said:

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits.

“The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies. I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”

Scott released a statement saying: Washington is more dysfunctional than ever, and I’m fighting every day to make reforms in the best interest of American families. Career politicians are never going to make the tough choices needed to get our nation on a successful path. They care more about politics and their next election than the future of this country. That has to end now. We need to reimagine government and term limits are the right place to start.”