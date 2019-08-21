Rescue dog to star in live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, is living a true rags to riches story.

According to CNN, Monte lived in a shelter in New Mexico before being sent to HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona, in April 2018.

He was beloved by staffers and quickly adopted. After heading to California with his new family, Monte landed the role of his doggy lifetime: playing Tramp in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

You'll fall head-over-paws in love with the cast of #LadyAndTheTramp, coming soon to #DisneyPlus: https://t.co/gUGBJvVMuG. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/jb4654dsAT — Disney (@Disney) August 16, 2019

HALO tweeted about the news saying in part, “Celebrity dog in our midst!”

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

Tramp will be voiced by Justin Theroux. Lady, Tramp’s Cocker Spaniel co-star, will be played by a pup named Rose. She will be voiced by Tessa Thompson, GMA reported.

The film will debut on Disney+, which will launch on November 12.



