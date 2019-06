The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is putting former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s residence for sale.



The Elm Grove house is over 100-yearsold. The Diocese purchased the building from the Linsly Institute in 1963.



The announcement comes as Archbishop William Lori calls the allegations against Bransfield quote “credible.”



But a Diocese investigation did not find any conclusive evidence the bishop engaged in sexual misconduct with minors.