Residents still want answers about Wheeling Suspension Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – People packed the Island Community Church on Wheeling Island on Friday evening for a “gospel meeting”, but not the type of “gospel” typically heard there.

People wanted to hear the “good news” concerning how and when West Virginia’s Department of Highways might reopen the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

Organizers of the town hall-type event viewed it as a means to emphasize how the bridge connects Wheeling Island to the community.

They also hoped to build bridges with the government agencies in charge of the bridge.

I am hoping that our relationship with the state becomes a good one, and that they listen to our ideas and that we can come up with a solution to reopen the suspension bridge. Jennifer Imer, Wheeling Island Community Association President

Both West Virginia State Senator William Ihlenfeld as well as Department of Highways engineering staff took part in the meeting.

The DOH first closed the bridge after a coach bus tried to cross it.

After a brief reopening officials closed the bridge again after a survey suggested numerous overweight vehicles used the bridge in defiance of posted weight limits.