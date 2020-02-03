Residents use detours to avoid I-70 Bridge Project

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The long awaited construction project has finally started. There are recommended detours for local traffic and traffic passing through Wheeling.

The local traffic traveling on I-70 West is asked to take the Oglebay Park Exit, onto route 40, over Wheeling hill and into Downtown; from there they can get into the city or get right back on to 70 West.

Traffic traveling right through Wheeling, from Pennsylvania to Ohio for example, is told to take 470 west into Ohio.

The 9 month project will have local commuters finding alternate ways to get through town and leaving some travelers stuck in traffic.

When I go through Wheeling, I go up 29th street and go down and get on 29th street into South Wheeling that way. Just plan it out ahead of time. Phyllis McCave, Elm Grove Resident

It wasn’t as bad as I was expecting it to be. We didn’t hit a lot of stand-still spots but it was pretty slow. Hopefully it opens up here soon but it doesn’t look like it. T.J. Amick, Traveling through Wheeling

Multiple residents say that the new detours are inconvenient but the construction to the Fulton Bridge and I-70 was over due.