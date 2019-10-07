Restaurant near Pittsburgh puts up massive “Ghostbusters” Halloween display

Someone call Ghostbusters…

This Italian restaurant is crawling with ghosts!

Check out the decorations that ‘Angelo’s two’ Italian restaurant put up south of Pittsburgh.

You’ve got those creepy green tentacles and the ‘Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man’ from Ghostbusters.

Kids are loving it… One parent said his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

The restaurant takes holiday decorating very seriously…

During Christmas, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an Evergreen tree.

