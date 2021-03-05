Restaurants and bars can be at 100% capacity, but social distancing won’t allow it for a local business

So now that restaurants and bars can be at full capacity, how are business owners reacting to the news?

This goes into effect at midnight tonight but that doesn’t mean life is going back to normal.

7News reporter Aaron Myler went to the Trophy Club in Moundsville which is both a bar and a restaurant to see how this will affect their business.

Standing room options are still not permitted.

Trophy Club owner Ted Fisher said that while they are allowed to be at 100% capacity, social distancing guidelines prevent them from actually reaching that.

“I can’t get 100% in here with social distancing. It’s not gonna happen. They’ll still be spread out. You just can’t have them all congregate together. Not like they used to. It’s a tough situation for everybody. Not only for myself but for my customers” Ted Fisher – Trophy Club Owner

Fisher said that he is excited for the warmer temperatures to arrive so he can open his outdoor space, which will increase capacity and make it easier to social distance.