Reverend Father Hilarion V. Cann passes away at 90

Reverend Father Hilarion V. Cann, 90, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the United Hospital Center.
Father Cann served in various administrative capacities in Wheeling, holding the office of Presiding Judge of the Diocesan Tribunal from 1956 until 1967.
Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, on Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation with Father Chris Turner as presider and Father Pat Wash as homilist.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Benedict Kapa presiding and Father Andrew M. Switzer as homilist.
Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the All Saints Building Fund, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com