Reverend Father Hilarion V. Cann passes away at 90

Reverend Father Hilarion V. Cann, 90, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the United Hospital Center.

Father Cann served in various administrative capacities in Wheeling, holding the office of Presiding Judge of the Diocesan Tribunal from 1956 until 1967.

Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, on Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation with Father Chris Turner as presider and Father Pat Wash as homilist.