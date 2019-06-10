Reward now offered by authorities in missing couple case

On the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of a Belmont County couple, a reward is being offered for information that would lead to their discovery.

The $5,000 reward was announced Monday morning jointly by the Belmont and Jefferson County sheriff’s departments in a news conference in Belmont County. Both departments, along with the FBI, Ohio BCI&I and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have worked on the case, searching on the ground, from the air and even in the water in ponds and lakes.

65- year-old Brian Goff and 56-year-old Joni Davis were last seen on June 10, 2018, leaving the St. Clairsville Pizza Hut, where they ate every week. Goff and Davis were a couple, and he was also her caretaker after she suffered a brain aneurysm years ago. Authorities believe the couple is no longer alive.

Davis’ family members have searched the entire area from the outset, turning up some vital evidence themselves, including surveillance video from businesses in the area. Deputy Randy Stewart said they’ve been tremendously helpful. They’ve kept in constant contact with authorities, and it has seemed close to a solution at times, and completely baffling at other times.

Goff’s car, a 1990 light blue Oldsmobile 88, also disappeared. The search has been focused lately in Jefferson County.“Please call,” concluded Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister.

The number to call in Belmont County is (740) 695-7933.In Jefferson County, (740) 283-8600.