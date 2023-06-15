SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a South Carolina man, according to their Facebook post.

Sheriff deputies are looking for Jeremy McFadden for his role in a Grand Larceny of $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breasts from Pilgrim’s Pride on May 9, 2023.

Officials say that McFadden has a 2002 Toyota Corolla SD with South Carolina tag 6354MK and a black 2012 GMC Yukon with South Carolina tag 567NS.

They are asking if you know of McFadden’s whereabouts to call 911.

You may also report information to Crime Stoppers here, and you can remain anonymous.

There is a reward offered if your tip results in an arrest.