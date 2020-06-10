Reynolds Memorial Hospital in-patient Behavioral Health Facility update, now hiring

GLEN DALE (WTRF)- After the closing of OVMC nearly 10 months ago, W-V-U Medicine Reynolds Regional Hospital has been hard at work completely transforming the fifth floor into an inpatient behavioral health facility.

Over the past few months, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has been hard as work to fill the Behavioral Health Facility void in a time where mental health is as important as ever.

There are a lot of unsettling times for people. There’s a lot of anxiety out there, there’s a lot of depression and this unit is going to provide a place so people can come so they can get stabilized. Mike Ortiz | VP Clinical Operations, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

After starting the multimillion dollar project last fall, the project is looking to be wrapped up by the end of July. Vice President of Clinical Operations Mike Ortiz says the Hospital is ready to hire over 30 new employees and ensures the best.

We are hiring the best psychologists, the best therapists to take care of the patients on the adult behavioral health unit here. Mike Ortiz | VP Clinical Operations, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

To make sure every item in the facility is tamper proof, the rooms will have ligature free utilities from faucets to door handles with top of the line technology to ensure the safety of patient

We’ll have the latest and greatest technology available in terms of keeping a safe environment for our patients. Mike Ortiz | VP Clinical Operations, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

On top of safety, the hospital wants to make sure the facility is homey and comfortable for patients to come and recover, which is equally as important.

We want them to be welcomed and feel at ease when they’re here. Mike Ortiz | VP Clinical Operations, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Reynolds Memorial Hospital has been offering out-patient services for children and adults since the beginning of the year and the new in-patient facility will hold 24 beds.