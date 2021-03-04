Ribbon cutting at the River Valley Health Foundation

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting earlier today at the River Valley Health Foundation.

Cynthia Morrion is the foundation’s executive director and is happy to help the community.

She says they were able to donate over 71-thousand dollars to thirteen local nonprofits for the 2020 funding year.

Morrison also says COVID-19 played a major role in determining who they donated to.

“We looked very specifically at food insecurity and COVID-19 needs. So, we really had a lot of applicants this year so it made it a little more difficult. We tried to really hone in on who needed the most money and it was going to be the most impactful” Cynthia Morrion – Executive Director

She says they appreciate any donations and plan to host fundraisers once the pandemic is over.