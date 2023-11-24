CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hit musician Oliver Anthony is playing a key part in a West Virginia civil lawsuit, according to West Virginia Record.

It is reported that RadioWV LLC filed its complaint last month against John D. Price and Price Hill Records LLC, doing business as Appalachia Untold.

West Virginia Record says that the “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer isn’t part of the lawsuit, but the success he’s had since the video went viral plays a major role in it.

According to the news outlet, Draven A. Riffe, the sole member of RadioWV, started a men’s grooming products company called Burly Boy in 2016. In 2018, Riffe began an online sponsorship-marketing effort to create videos for West Virginia musicians and created social media pages for the project he called radiowv.

According to court records in 2019, Riffe says he and his Burly Boy business partner created RadioAppalachia LLC and claimed the tradenames radiowv and AppalachiaRadio.

According to the complaint, Price was never a member of RadioAppalachia, but Riffe did enter into an agreement with Price where they worked together and separately to record videos under the radiowv banner and edit and post them to the radiowv social media pages.

West Virginia Record says that shortly after partnering with Price, Riffe severed the arrangement with his Burly Boy partner, who took over operations, while Riffe took sole control of radiowv.

It is reported that Riffe and Price agreed on a 50-50 compensation of all advertising revenues on the music videos. Radiowv became successful, with some videos gaining hundreds of thousands to millions of views and even launching new music careers, including Oliver Anthony.

According to court documents obtained by the online legal journal, Riffe says that Price locked him out of radiowv after the video for Anthony’s “Rich Men,” which was solely recorded and produced by Riffe in August, went viral, gaining 80 million views on YouTube, and reaching the Billboard Hot 100 number one spot for two consecutive weeks.

Riffe says that Price changed the passwords to radiowv’s social media accounts and email and removed his account credentials.

West Virginia Record reports that Riffe filed a complaint for preliminary injunctive and other relief against Price in Kanawha Circuit Court, alleging breach of contract, breach of duty, conversion, defamation, slander of title, tortious interference, and unjust enrichment. A settlement was reached, and Price, Riffe, and RadioWV LLC agreed to dissolve the general partnership in radiowv.

It was also agreed that Price would return all physical assets, such as microphones, SD cards, digital storage devices, and video and audio clips purchased by Riffe.

However, a few days before mediation, Riffe says Price created Appalachia Untold social media profiles to compete against radiowv, even using radiowv’s social media to promote the competing company.

According to West Virginia Record, denying Riffeof access to radiowv is not the only point of contention against Price. Another agreement was allegedly violated when Price posted radiowv’s video of singer Jake Kohn’s original song to Appalachia Untold’s social media pages. Riffe alleges that he was timing the release of Kohn’s song to be able to reach radiowv’s “next star” status and seeks expectancy damages for the amount of advertising revenue and royalties Riffe and RadioWV would have gained had Price not breached the settlement agreement.

The online legal journal says that Riffe also seeks compensatory, consequential, and punitive damages as well as attorney fees, court costs, and other relief.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, November 24, 2023)