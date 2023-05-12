WHEELING, W.Va. — The Northern West Virginia Composite Ridge Riders Mountain Bike Team (Ridge Riders) invites Ohio Valley youth to a free event this weekend to try out mountain bike riding at Barkcamp State Park, according to a press release. The event takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. near the beach and is open to student athletes in grades 6-12.

Ridge Riders is a Wheeling-based mountain bike team for middle and high school students in the Upper Ohio Valley. The team competes in the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League, a league of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

“This is the second of three “Try It Out” events through which students can see what mountain biking is like,” said Chris Gardill, Team Director for the Ridge Riders. “More than 15 riders participated in our first event of the year at Grand Vue Park. We welcome those riders and new riders to join us this weekend at Barkcamp State Park.”

“The Ridge Riders is a youth development team, and we seek to build strong bodies, minds and characters through a shared passion for mountain biking, “ he said. “While we participate in race events, and some of our students even race at a high level if that is an interest to them, we are squarely focused on creating a team culture that is welcoming, safe and fun for all coaches and student athletes.”

Participants can pre-register online at wvridgeriders.com or complete their registration on-site. Bikes and helmets will be provided.

Additionally, Ridge Riders will host one more “Try It Out” event this season. This event will also be free, and bikes and helmets will be provided. The final event takes place May 29 at Wheeling Heritage Port from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

“We encourage student athletes to participate in all three events,” Gardill said. “We want to get more kids on bikes!”

Want to know more about the team? Check out their page: https://www.facebook.com/WVRidgeRiders