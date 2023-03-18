GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – 30,000 meals in 3 hours.

That’s how many packaged meals the combined efforts of the Moundsville, New Martinsville, and Wheeling Rotary Clubs put together for communities in need of food security around the world.

The rotary clubs of Moundsville, New Martinsville, & Wheeling are packing 30,000 meals today for Rise Against Hunger 2023!🍽️

This is a global movement to end hunger by targeting remote communities that get overlooked.



The food all comes from Rise Against Hunger – an international organization whose purpose is to solve world hunger within the next few decades.

Over 70 volunteers came together at St. Jude Catholic Church in Glen Dale to make a difference in the community and the world.

”All of these meal packages, they are basically like an MRE, so rice, soy, veggies, some nutritional ingredients in there, and they are sent to communities to help make sure that, particularly in areas where natural disasters hit or just areas where that insecurity is really high. Rise Against Hunger Brings all the food, we pack it all in one day, and then we send it back out.” Brianna Hickman – Impact Club Chair, Moundsville Rotary Club

The meals are meant to last for families in need.

Last year, the entirety of the 20,000 meals they packaged right in West Virginia went to a town in Nicaragua to help with their food security.