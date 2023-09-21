OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ritchie Elementary School rolled out the “blue carpet” for their students this morning in honor of Ritchie being named as a prestigious National Blue Ribbon School.

The students had excellent test scores this year, and in fact Ritchie students rank amongst the top students in the state of West Virginia when it comes to math and reading scores.

Officials tells us that they’ve been in celebration mode since learning about the award, and the atmosphere this morning reflected that.

“We encourage our students to be successful, have a winning attitude, be accountable and respectful, and be motivated and happy each and every day. Today is a great day to be a Ritchie Hornet.” John Jorden, Principal at Ritchie Elementary School

“It really takes a team effort to get national recognition, and there is no better recognition than to be a national Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.” Kim Miller, Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Multiple officials told us that the credit goes to the hard work of their great students, staff, and parents, as well as the support of the community.