Ritchie Elementary receives STEM grant

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Some good news for Ritchie Elementary who recently received a nice chunk of change for their STEM program.

The school earned six thousand dollars in Grant money to go towards their efforts in STEM. Ritchie media specialist, Gina Pollard is to thank for writing the grant and she says the earlier kids can get into science and technology–the better.

Students will get Individual work kits and have the opportunity to build things. A great chance for students to learn something new.

As early as we can get them interested in Science, Technology because that is the future. We want our students to have as much opportunity as possible. Gina Pollard, Media Specialist, Ritchie Elementary

One of our main goals is to make sure students not only content skills. Math Science Social Studies. Also those skills that are important in a different way in life. Critical thinking, collaborating, creativity. So having these kind of activities students can do and meshing those two together is important to us. JoJo Shay, Innovation Coordinator, OCS

Come summer time– students will have a room dedicated to learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics .