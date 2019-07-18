River Valley Health Foundation provides grant for city playground shade structure

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling’s 36th Street playground now has some shade thanks to funding from the River Valley Health Foundation. A $10,200 grant provided by the organization was utilized for the purchase and installation of a shade structure at the South Wheeling facility.

Director of Parks & Recreation Jesse Mestrovic said the shade structure is an excellent new addition as it fits directly over the newly renovated playground.

“The structure will provide UV protection for our youth, help regulate temperatures on the asphalt playground, and help preserve our equipment over time due to the corrosive effects of prolonged sun exposure,” he said.

Board Chair Orphy Klempa said the Foundation is happy to give back to the community.

“The River Valley Health Foundation Board of Trustees feels that this grant will be beneficial to the South Wheeling neighborhood by providing a structure that will help protect the outdoor space with shade for all South Wheeling residents and students who will be using the renovated playground during the sunny summer months,” he said.

The River Valley Health Foundation provides funding in support of health education for members of the community and healthcare professionals in the communities of Wheeling, West Virginia; Martins Ferry, Ohio; St. Clairsville, Ohio and the following counties: Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel in West Virginia and Belmont, Jefferson, Monroe, Guernsey and Harrison in Ohio. It also provides funds for medical care for children, the elderly, the indigent, and others in need.

The Foundation was created as a result of the sale of Ohio Valley Medical Center (“OVMC”) and East Ohio Regional Hospital (“EORH”) to Alecto, a for-profit health care system. Therefore, the Foundation was created to carry out the charitable outreach activities of the former not-for-profit OVMC and EORH. The Foundation has been designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt non-profit 501(c) (3) public charity.