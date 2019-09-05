Road Closures Announced for Saturday’s 250th Anniversary Parade

The Wheeling Police Department has announced several downtown road closures ahead of the city’s 250th Anniversary parade – set for 1 p.m., Saturday, September 7.

CENTER MARKET AREA will CLOSE at 12 p.m. The area closing will be Market Street from 20th to 22nd Street.

MARKET STREET from 10th to 20th Streets will close shortly after 12:45 p.m.

MAIN STREET from 10th to 23rd Streets will close at 12:45 p.m. 10th Street will remain one way during the parade to alleviate and divert traffic congestion from Interstate 70.

NOTE: Those parked/traveling the ‘side streets’ between Main & Market Streets will not be permitted to leave until the parade concludes around 2 p.m.

PARKING METERS will be bagged and marked with street closure information during the day Friday. Parking will still be allowed in these areas all day Friday. Any vehicle parked on the parade route during the posted No Parking times WILL BE TOWED Saturday Morning.

The public is urged to arrive early for the parade and be mindful of the influx of pedestrians and vehicles in downtown. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers stationed at several intersections to direct traffic on foot, on bike and in patrol cars.