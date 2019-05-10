Road conditions cause State of Emergency in Hancock County

Hancock County has declared a State of Emergency due to the condition of its roads.

Commissioner Paul Cowey said the issue was discussed and the decision was made during Thursday’s County Commission meeting.

This comes just a day after 7News spoke with West Virginia Delegate Randy Swartzmiller (D-Hancock), who sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice and a list of questions he wanted answered about the state’s roads.

He said that with the Special Session of the Legislature at the end of this month, many delegates were hopeful they would discuss a way to fix the roads.

To read more from Delegate Swartzmiller, click here.

Stay with 7News for any updates.