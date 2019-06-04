Robbery investigation in Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened early this morning at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of National Road 2060 National Road (bottom of I-70 Exit 4 in Elm Grove)

According to the employee, the suspect robbed them at knifepoint a few minutes before 2 a.m.

The suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register and then fled outside going west on National Road. The following description was provided:

  • White Male
  • Skinny Build
  • Mid to Late ’20s
  • Dark Hair with Facial Hair
  • Wearing a Green Colored Flannel Shirt and Dark Colored Jeans

If the public has any information, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online here 

