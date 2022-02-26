OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – Robotics programs have popped up in schools across the county.

Sources say the VEX VRC Robotics Competition is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally.

One local school has added a middle school program to their roster and today hosted the county’s first tournament.

Twenty-eight teams from across the Ohio Valley traveled to Wheeling Park High School to test their skills.

JoJo Shay, Ohio County Schools Innovation Coordinator, says they introduced robotics into their high school two years ago and it’s been extremely beneficial for all the students involved.

Basically, you get robots that are just a lot of pieces, and you have to build a robot from all of those pieces in order to meet a challenge. Each event they can go back and take a look at what went well in their match, adjust their robot, adjust their strategy for the next match. So, it’s just a lot of thinking, a lot of creativity and problem solving which are skills that we want our students to have. JoJo Shay, Ohio County Schools Innovation Coordinator

Problem-solving skills, strategy, coding ability, and teamwork. Shay says robotics helps students develop these skills and prepare for their future.

I know I’ve seen our middle school teams grow tremendously this year, not only just learning how to build, how to cut cards, how to code, but also spending time with our high school. JoJo Shay, Ohio County Schools Innovation Coordinator

Will Fuller is a freshman at Wheeling Park, and he says his team has spent countless hours preparing for today’s competition, but it’s all worth it.

There’s a task that you want your robot to be able to do, and then once you figure out how you can do that and be and being able to implement it into the game, that’s really rewarding as well. And it’s really nice whenever you can make a design and have it work. We’ve been working on these three to four days after school for two to four hours since October. So, I mean, we’ve put a lot of work into this and just to see us see us win ’cause our past two tournaments, we’ve won there and that’s really fun. Will Fuller, Wheeling Park Freshman

Fuller says one of the toughest elements is understanding the challenges in the game and all the rules.

As we continue to see this up-and-coming program evolve, expect to see more school tournaments near you.

Overall winners:

Wood County Christian Schools and Brooke County Schools

Judges’ Award:

High School Excellence Award: North Marion Robotics

Middle School Excellence Award: South Middle, Morgantown