Rogers Flea Market pavilion consumed by fire

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
flames_1522451222974.jpg

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pavilion at Rogers Flea Market caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

There was a hay auction at the pavilion Wednesday and the hay caught fire.

The owner doesn’t know how much hay was in the pavilion at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

As of about 6:30 p.m., the fire was still smoldering. Firefighters said it could be smoldering for days.

Five departments were called to help put it out.

Rogers owners say they plan to open the flea market on Friday.

A fire in May 2017 destroyed another pavilion at Rogers Flea Market.

To see photos of the blaze, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter