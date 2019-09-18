Rogers Flea Market pavilion consumed by fire

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pavilion at Rogers Flea Market caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

There was a hay auction at the pavilion Wednesday and the hay caught fire.

The owner doesn’t know how much hay was in the pavilion at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

As of about 6:30 p.m., the fire was still smoldering. Firefighters said it could be smoldering for days.

Five departments were called to help put it out.

Rogers owners say they plan to open the flea market on Friday.

A fire in May 2017 destroyed another pavilion at Rogers Flea Market.

