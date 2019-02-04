Ronald Walker resigns from Cameron City Council after being found guilty of sexual abuse

CAMERON, W. Va. (WTRF) - Cameron Mayor Betty Scott received the resignation letter from Ronald Walker Monday after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

“It has been my honor to serve the City of Cameron and the citizens of that great community,” said Walker in a press release. “Nonetheless, I am choosing to resign from the City Council effective immediately.”

Walker is the former Moundsville acting Fire Chief. A co-worker of Walker came forward and said that he forced her to touch his exposed genitals in the firehouse parking lot.

The Cameron City Council will officially accept Walker’s resignation during City Council meeting Monday.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 26.