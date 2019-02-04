Ronald Walker resigns from Cameron City Council after being found guilty of sexual abuse
CAMERON, W. Va. (WTRF) - Cameron Mayor Betty Scott received the resignation letter from Ronald Walker Monday after being found guilty of sexual abuse.
“It has been my honor to serve the City of Cameron and the citizens of that great community,” said Walker in a press release. “Nonetheless, I am choosing to resign from the City Council effective immediately.”
Walker is the former Moundsville acting Fire Chief. A co-worker of Walker came forward and said that he forced her to touch his exposed genitals in the firehouse parking lot.
The Cameron City Council will officially accept Walker’s resignation during City Council meeting Monday.
Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 26.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Third of Himalayan glaciers can no longer be saved: study
- The Latest: Paris fire that killed 7 suspected to be a crime
- Apartment fire in high-end Paris area kills 7, injures many
- Lava, gas flowing out Indonesia volcano sends people fleeing